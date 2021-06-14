GLASTONBURY, Conn. (AP) — Five young people crashed a stolen car in Connecticut, called a ride-hailing service, then stole the ride-hail car and crashed it, authorities said.

Glastonbury Police Lt. Corey Davis said two juvenles and three young adults were riding in a stolen BMW when it crashed at about 4 p.m. Sunday.

The driver kept going and crashed the BMW a second time, Davis said.

Davis said the occupants then exited the car and ran, eventually calling a ride-hailing service to pick them up.

When the ride-hail car arrived, they stole it from the driver and crashed it into Glastonbury High School, police said.

The five were arrested after a foot chase, Davis said. He said specific charges and names of the adult suspects would be released Monday.

Police are investigating whether the same five individuals were also involved in several attempted vehicle burglaries and garage burglaries that were reported earlier Sunday in Glastonbury, Davis said.

