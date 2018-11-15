Police: 5 arrested on drug charges in NH

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Five people were arrested Wednesday following a sweep dubbed “Operation Granite Shield” in New Hampshire, police say.

Members of the Nashua Police Department’s Narcotics Intelligence Division, Hudson Police Department, Problem Oriented Policing Unit, and Traffic Unit participated in Operation Granite Shield where five individuals were arrested for various drug crimes, and various crimes frequently associated with criminal behavior related to drug activity, according to the Nashua Police Department.

Leeann Cote, 46, of Nashua, was charged with sale of a controlled drug, crack cocaine, second offense and sale of controlled drug, cocaine, second offense, and was due in court Nov. 15.

Jose Rivera, 37, of Lawrence, Mass. was charged with possession of controlled drug, oxycodone hydrochloride, possession of controlled drug, tramadol hydrochloride, and possession of controlled drug, alprazolam, and is scheduled for arraignment Nov. 29.

Richard Cruz-Proventud, 26, of Nashua, was arrested for failure to appear at arraignment, original charge of possession of controlled drug, cocaine, and was scheduled for arraignment Nov. 15.

Dakota Gladstone, 20, Nashua, was charged with sale of controlled drug, heroin, and was scheduled for arraignment Nov. 15.

Joshua Cameron, 34, Nashua, was charged with possession of controlled drug, suboxone, and is scheduled for arraignment Nov. 29.

