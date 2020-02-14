MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Five people are facing charges following an armed burglary in Manchester, New Hampshire early Friday morning.

Officers responding to a burglary in progress at 657 Chestnut St. around 2:15 a.m. met with the caller who said he had asked a group of people to quiet down outside when they began to threaten him and attempt to get into his home by kicking and pushing the door.

At one point, the door opened and the victim saw three men, one of which threatened him with a handgun, police said. One of the other men also allegedly had a gun.

The victim eventually closed the door and the suspects left.

An investigation led police to the suspects who were allegedly in a neighboring apartment.

Officers arrested 18-year-old Joseph Balestier, who the victim identified as the man who threatened him with the gun, 20-year-old Brandyn Rossman, who also had a gun, and 20-year-old Max Rodriguez, all of Manchester, police said.

Balestier was charged with burglary while armed with a weapon, felonious use of firearms, criminal threatening and resisting arrest.

Rossman was charged with burglary while armed with a weapon, felonious use of a firearm, criminal threatening and resisting arrest.

Rodriguez was charged with burglary and resisting arrest.

Mary Phillips, 18, and Sophia Mayville, 19, were also arrested for resisting arrest.

