Police: 5 guys arrested after ‘all out brawl’ inside Five Guys restaurant

(WHDH) — Five guys, including three juveniles and two adults, are facing charges after they were arrested following a brawl inside a Five Guys restaurant on Wednesday, officials said.

Officers responding to the burgers and fries shop in Stuart, Florida, learned the group of individuals in question had exchanged punches, according to the Stuart Police Department.

A witness told officers that one of the suspects was talking trash to another before a cup was thrown and a door was slammed in someone’s face, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

An “all out brawl” reportedly ensued, prompting a police response and five arrests.

In a Facebook post, the police department joked, “Can you guess how many guys were arrested at this location on Wednesday?”

All of the suspects involved in the fight are charged with affray.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)