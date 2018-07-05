Boston police officers at the scene of a shooting in Dorchester Wednesday night.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after five people were shot Wednesday, including four men who were shot near a Fourth of July party where dozens of children were playing.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 85 Fayston St. about 6:30 p.m. found four adult male victims, one of whom was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

“It appears there was an argument at one of these houses down here where we have a party going on and words were exchanged and obviously, instead of fighting with their hands, they pulled out guns and exchanged gunfire,” Boston Police Commissioner William B. Evans said at the scene, adding that the shooting occurred near a group of about 25 children who were celebrating the holiday.

“We’re just fortunate we didn’t have a young kid hit by the crossfire,” Evans said.

All four victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, where police say three were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and one with life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation suggests the incident may have been gang-related.

Then, another man, whose name has not been released, was shot around 9:50 p.m. about a half-mile away near the intersection of Dacia Street and Brookford Avenue, according to police.

He was transported to Boston Medical Center, where he later died.

Police say this man was targeted.

“We need the public’s help,” Evans said. “This is a homicide.”

Both shootings remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police.

