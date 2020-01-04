Police: 5 with ties to Outlaws Motorcycle Club found with guns, meth in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Five people with ties to a motorcycle club are facing gun and drug charges after police seized handguns and methamphetamine while the group was in Brockton for a funeral Friday, state police said.

Troopers patrolling the Motel 6 on Westgate Drive at 2 p.m. talked to a Tennessee man they believed to be a member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club and found out he was carrying a handgun without a Massachusetts license, police said. Troopers also allegedly found ammunition, brass knuckles and crystal methamphetamine in his car.

Troopers allegedly learned another Tennessee club member with a gun was staying at the motel and allegedly saw a .45 caliber pistol on his nightstand. The man allegedly did not have a license to carry in Massachusetts.

Troopers later saw a Connecticut man arrive at the hotel and discovered he was a club member and carrying a loaded 9mm Glock handgun with a high capacity magazine without a license, police said. They also allegedly stopped two cars containing suspected club members and associates, including a Vermont man carrying a .38 Cobra handgun without a license and an Illinois woman carrying a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun and a 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun without a license.

Matthew Miles, 41, of McMinniville, Tenn., was charged with unlawful carrying of a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of a Class A substance; Pedro Tapia, 51, of Murfreesboro, Tenn., was charged with improper storage of a firearm; Matthew Ballingham, 43, of Waterbury, Conn., was charged with unlawful carrying of a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of a large capacity feeding device; Edward Mahon, 61, of Cornwall, Vt., was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition; and Margaret Cahill, 29, of Westmont, Illinois, was charged with two counts each of unlawful carrying of a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

All five people are expected to be arraigned in Brockton District Court next week.

