CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (WHDH) — A 5-year-old fatally shot his mother in the chest in what was believed to be an accidental shooting in Casa Grande, Arizona on Friday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at an apartment complex on North Peart Road around 6:20 a.m. found Michele Cox, 38, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest, according to Casa Grande police.

She was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Through an ongoing investigation, police say detectives determined that Cox’s 5-year-old son was responsible for the shooting.

In addition to the 5-year-old, Cox’s three other children, ranging in ages from four to 12, were home, along with her 40-year-old boyfriend.

None of them were injured during the incident.

A handgun was reportedly located at the scene.

Police are reminding people that owning a firearm is a serious responsibility and safeguarding it should be a priority in anyone’s home or business, especially if children are present.

