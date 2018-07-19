Police: 5-year-old girl found sleeping with loaded gun in squalid NH home

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 5-year-old girl who was found sleeping with a loaded gun on her chest in a squalid home in Manchester, New Hampshire, Wednesday night has been turned over to the Division of Children, Youth and Families, police said.

Manchester, New Hampshire police officers investigating a report of possible shots fired on Flaherty Lane about 9:50 p.m. searched the home of 29-year-old Thomas Gulledge after he granted them permission to clear his apartment when asked about the possible gunshots heard in the area, according to a press release issued Thursday.

Once inside, officers found dog feces, trash, flies found the little girl sleeping on a bed covered in trash and rotting food with a fully-loaded .45 caliber handgun was resting on her chest inside of a holster, police said.

The girl, who officials said is a relative of Gulledge, had no injuries. She was removed from the home and placed into the custody of a foster family through DCYF.

Gulledge was taken into custody on an electronic bench warrant.

He is being charged with two counts of reckless conduct and is scheduled to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court-North on Thursday.

