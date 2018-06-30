A 5-year-old was struck by a car on Hank Street in Lowell Saturday, police said.

Police say the child was playing in a yard and ran across the street when he was hit.

The child was alert at the scene, according to police, but was transported to the hospital by helicopter out of an abundance of caution. He is expected to be OK.

The driver was not cited at the scene, police said.

Authorities are investigating.

