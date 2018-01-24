RANKIN COUNTY, MS (WHDH) — Police arrested two women in Mississippi after reportedly finding 51 pounds of heroin and a three-month-old baby in their car.

Officials said the drugs were found in the gas tank Monday around 9:15 p.m.

Officers arrested Arlene Viridiana Moya and Trisha Lynne Ibarra, both 23 years old, for aggravated trafficking of heroin.

A judge ordered that Child Protective Services take custody of the baby.

The wholesale street value of the heroin is approximately $2 million, and the retail street value of the heroin is approximately $10 million, according to the Rankin County Sheriff’s office.

The two were pulled over on a highway that’s known for drug trafficking.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)