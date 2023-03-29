LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 55-year-old woman is dead following a hit-and-run crash in Lynn Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police say the incident happened around 6 a.m. on Route 107 northbound between Ida and Cooper Streets.

That area of the road remained closed for several hours, with traffic being rerouted down Ida Street.

State police sent their Crash Reconstruction Unit and Crime Scene Unit to investigate.

No information has been released on the suspect vehicle.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

