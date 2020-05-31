Police: 5th person arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Roslindale man is facing gun charges in connection with a fatal shooting in Jamaica Plain last Thursday, police said Saturday.
Officers responding to reports of shots in the area of 267 Centre Street found two men suffering gunshot wounds, and one later died, police said. Four people were arrested at the scene.
Police applied for a warrant for another man allegedly seen firing a gun in the area and arrested Devonne McDonald-Jones, 23, on Saturday. McDonald-Jones was charged with unlawful possession of a gun third offense, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded gun and firing a gun within 500 feet of a dwelling.
McDonald-Jones will be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.
