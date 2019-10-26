Police: 6 arrested after dog bites man, woman bites officer at Worcester beer garden riot

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Five people are facing assault and disorderly conduct charges after a riot at a Worcester beer garden where a woman bit a police officer and a K9 bit a man early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers on patrol saw a fight at the Beer Garden on Franklin Street at 12:30 a.m. and tried to break up the fight and move hundreds of people out of the bar, according to police. When an officer tried to stop a man from fighting, he allegedly pulled out a chunk of her hair and kicked another officer.

While officers struggled with the man, later identified as Robert Gould, 33, a crowd gathered around and taunted them, police said. A woman, later identified as Natalie Price, 26, tried to take an officer’s baton and pass it to the crowd, police said. When the officer tried to stop her, Price allegedly bit the officer in the arm, drawing blood.

Another woman, identified as Monique Agbanyo, 21, grabbed an officer who was trying to make an arrest and punched the officer in the face, police said. When officers tackled Agbanyo, she allegedly tried to kick them in the face while wearing high heels.

When officers began putting arrestees in a police wagon, a man later identified as Evan Baptiste, 20, tried to grab the officers before being arrested, police said. Another man, identified as Christopher Ayala-Melendez, 22, allegedly tried to push past officers and shoved a K9, which bit him in the lower back.

During the arrests, a woman identified as Octavia Miller, 25, screamed at officers and waved her fist in the air, nearly striking an officer, before being arrested herself, police said.

Miller was charged with assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest; Gould was charged with assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery and resisting arrest; Ayala-Melendez was charged with assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest; Agbanyo was charged with assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest; and Price was charged with assault and battery on a police officer, attempt to disarm a police officer, interfering with a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

They will be arraigned in Worcester District Court Monday.

