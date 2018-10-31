Police: 6 arrested during Red Sox World Series parade

BOSTON (WHDH) - Six people were arrested Wednesday during the Red Sox championship parade, police say.

A 17-year-old male from Somerville was arrested in the area of West and Tremont streets and charged with the unlawful possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute both Class B and D narcotics.

Ben Carbonneau, 20, of New Hampshire, was arrested in the area of 3 Center Plaza and charged with drinking in public.

Nicholas San Antonio, 19, of Rhode Island, was arrested on City Hall Plaza and charged with being a minor in possession of alcohol.

Patrick Connolly, 19, of Sandwich, was arrested in the area of 540 Boylston St. and charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon after striking a victim with a thrown beer can.

Aliza Hacking, 19, of Boston, and Santina Vanasse, 19, of Boston, were both arrested in area of 164 Endicott St. and charged with disturbing the peace.

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Boston to celebrate the Red Sox World Series as duck boats made their way throughout the city.

“The men and women of the Boston Police Department, who lined the parade route from Fenway Park to City Hall, did (a) tremendous job of keeping everybody safe and Commissioner Gross is happy to report that the large majority of fans attending the Red Sox World Series Championship Parade celebrated and enjoyed the day in a respectful and responsible manner,” Boston police said Wednesday in a press release.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)