Six people are facing criminal charges in connection with a drug operation that was being run out of a “problematic’ residence in New Bedford, police announced Saturday.

Officers executing a search warrant at 33 Crapo St. around 6 p.m. Tuesday found “deplorable” conditions inside, including containers, toilets, and bathtubs filled with urine and feces and the floors soaked with urine, according to police.

Police say the search uncovered crack cocaine, 19 Suboxone film strips, a digital scale, and packaging materials. Twelve rounds of .410 shotgun shells were also allegedly found inside.

Alex Marabuto, 37, Demaurice Andrews, 24, Shannon Smith, 24, Derek Brown, 56, Sophia Janeiro, 35, and Jessica Garcia, 43, were arrested in connection with the search.

The conditions within the apartment were reported to the New Bedford Neighborhood Task Force for further scrutiny.

“This case highlights the variety of dangerous situations that officers encounter on a daily basis. In addition to the potential of being met with violent resistance, they are often required to enter extremely challenging environments in fulfillment of their duty. Hopefully, these arrests will go a long way to restoring peace for the neighbors of this residence,” New Bedford Police Chief Paul Oliveira said.