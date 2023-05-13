HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Haverhill and state police say six children who were reported missing after an abuse report have been located.

Officers responding to a report of child abuse on May 10 said the alleged victim told the police her mother and step-father had been abusing her seven siblings, according to police.

Police asked for the public for help when the location of the six youngest children was unknown and their parents were not cooperating with authorities, police said.

The children are now in the care of the Department of Children and Families.

No additional information was immediately available.

UPDATE—Haverhill Police have located all six children who were the subject of the earlier missing persons bulletin. Thank you to all who read and shared. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 13, 2023

