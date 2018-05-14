Police: 6 injured after SUV crashes into MBTA bus in Saugus

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - An SUV reportedly slammed into an MBTA bus in Saugus Sunday afternoon, sending six people to the hospital.

A 37-year-old woman driving an SUV struck a parked vehicle near the intersection of Felton and Essex streets at 3:50 p.m. before veering into the bus’ lane, transit police said.

“There was no way the bus could have stopped and she just spun. I just stayed in my car and called 911 immediately and then got out,” said Taryn Medeiros, who was in the car behind the SUV.

Four passengers on the bus and the driver were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. Officials also transported the driver of the SUV to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

