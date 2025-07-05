BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton police are investigating an early morning mass shooting that left six people hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on May Street around 2 a.m. learned it occurred after a large altercation involving more than a dozen individuals, according to Brockton police.

Six people suffering from gunshot wounds were rushed by ambulance to nearby hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Brockton Police Department at 508-941-0200.

