PENN HILLS, Penn. (WHDH) — Police are investigating after a 5-year-old boy was fatally shot by his 6-year-old sibling in Penn Hills, Pennsylvania on Monday, police said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Prescott Drive around 5:30 p.m. found a 5-year-old boy suffering from a single gunshot wound, according to the Allegheny County Police Department.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives discovered evidence that suggests the boy’s 6-year-old sibling had accidentally shot him while handling an unsecured firearm inside a home, police said.

The firearm appeared to be legally owned by a parent who police say is cooperating with the investigation.

An investigation remains ongoing.

