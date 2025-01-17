NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 6-year-old girl who was reported missing in Norton Friday afternoon has died, according to police.

Norton Police said the 6-year-old girl, living with autism, was reported missing around 2:30 p.m. by her parents.

Norton and state police responded and deployed dive teams and rescue boats in Barrowsville Pond which is behind the girl’s house.

Roughly an hour later, police say dive teams found the girl and she was rushed to the hospital.

Norton Police Chief Brian Clark announced at a press conference the young girl had died.

“It’s sad, she’s a little girl…” said Chief Clark. “A lot of police officers, firefighters that responded have children… We’re really said that this happened.”

As of now, police say they do not believe there was any foul play involved and the case is still under investigation.

