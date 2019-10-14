Police: 60-year-old man injured after ATV rollover in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 60-year-old man suffered serious injuries after his ATV rolled over in Bridgewater Monday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a rollover on Curve Street at 6:15 p.m. found a man who appeared to have been thrown from an ATV, police said. The ATV appeared to have hit a stone pile in an excavation site and rolled over, according to police.

The man was medflighted to Beth Israel with serious injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

