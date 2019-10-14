Police: 60-year-old man seriously injured in ATV rollover in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 60-year-old man suffered serious injuries after his ATV rolled over in Bridgewater Monday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a rollover on Curve Street at 6:15 p.m. found a man who appeared to have been thrown from an ATV, police said. The ATV appeared to have hit a stone pile in an excavation site and rolled over, according to police.

The man was taken by medical helicopter to Beth Israel with serious injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

