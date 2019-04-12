Police: 60-year-old Roxbury man arrested after opening fire, missing target

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 60-year-old Roxbury man is facing criminal charges after he opened fire on another man early Friday morning but missed his target, police said.

Officers responding to a call for shots fired in the area of 2 Charlame Street about 3:55 a.m. spoke with a man who stated that he had just been shot at by a suspect who fled into a nearby home, according to the Boston Police Department.

A perimeter was quickly set up around the home before officers made a forced entry with the assistance of a SWAT team.

Once inside, officers arrested Alfred Brown as he attempted to flee down a rear staircase, police said. A K9 officer later located a loaded Colt revolver in an alley behind the home.

It was later determined and confirmed that the weapon had been allegedly discarded by Brown prior to him entering the home.

Brown is slated to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and armed assault with intent to murder.

No one was injured in the incident.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)