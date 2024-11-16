BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a 60-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in a park in the South End on Sunday.

Emergency crews responding to a reported stabbing in Ramsey Park around 1 p.m. found the woman suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to police. She was rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

No additional information was immediately available.

