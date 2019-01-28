CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A 60-year-old woman riding a motorized scooter suffered a serious head injury Monday when she was struck by a driver in Chelsea, police said.

The Chelsea woman, whose name was not released, was traveling against traffic on Boatswains Way she was struck, police said.

The 32-year-old driver, who is also from Chelsea, told officers he couldn’t see the woman because of sun glare, according to police.

The woman was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious head injuries. Police say she’s in stable condition.

No criminal charges have been filed at this time.

