Police: 600 child abuse pictures and videos found in Manchester, NH sex offender’s home

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, NH man is facing child pornography charges after officials allegedly found more than 600 pictures and videos at his house last Wednesday, police said.

Detectives began investigating Robert Severance, 60, after he allegedly failed to list his e-mail address and online screen names during his mandatory quarterly sex offender registration in April, police said. Severance was convicted of sexual assault of a victim under 16 years old, according to the New Hampshire criminal offender registry.

Detectives allegedly found an Instagram account belonging to Severance and obtained a warrant for his home and phone, and allegedly found more than 600 pictures and videos of child abuse, with some images involving children as young as 3 years old, police said.

Severance was arraigned last Thursday in Hillsborough County Superior Court on charges of possession of child sex abuse images and is being held without bail.

