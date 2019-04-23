Police: 63-year-old Hollis, NH man accused of pointing rifle at officers

HOLLIS, N.H. (WHDH) - A 63-year-old Hollis man is facing a criminal threatening charge after police say he pointed a loaded rifle at officers Monday night.

Officers conducting a welfare check on Silver Lake Road about 12 p.m. were unable to make contact with the resident, though they noticed evidence suggesting he was home, according to the Hollis Police Department.

After gaining entrance to the house, police say they found Scott Lebaron, pointing a rifle at the first officer to enter.

He was arrested and released on cash bail pending his arraignment May 2 in Hillsborough County Superior Court on a charge of criminal threatening.

He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a non-related medical issue.

