Police: 63-year-old teacher accused of having sex with 17-year-old student found dead in apparent murder-suicide

(WHDH) — A 63-year-old high school teacher accused of having sex with a 17-year-old student was found dead in her home on Wednesday in an apparent murder-suicide involving her husband, authorities said.

Officers responding to Emma and Michael Ogle’s Huntersville, North Carolina, home after her 59-year-old husband didn’t show up for work found the couple dead inside, according to the Huntersville Police Department.

WSOC-TV reports a relative that went to the home to check on Michael Ogle and found Emma Ogle inside holding a gun.

A SWAT team that later entered the home found the couple dead from apparent gunshot wounds, police told the news outlet.

The longtime career and technical education teacher at Garinger High School was taken into custody on Halloween after the victim reported her to a school staff member. She was released on bail early Friday morning.

Emma Ogle’s alleged relationship with the student started in the spring but reportedly turned sexual over the summer.

She was facing charges including crimes against nature, engaging in a sex act with a student, and indecent liberties with a student, according to the Mecklenberg County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation into their deaths is ongoing.

