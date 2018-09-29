Police: 66-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in Kingston

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts State Police say a motorcyclist was killed when he lost control, was thrown and hit by another vehicle.

State Police say troopers responded to the crash on Route 3 in Kingston early Saturday.

The motorcyclist, 66-year-old Richard Papp, of Taunton, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say Papp lost control on uneven pavement and landed in a travel lane. He was hit by a Jeep Cherokee traveling north.

Police say the driver, a 31 year-old man from Plymouth, stopped and remained at the scene of the crash. He has not been charged.

The crash is under investigation.

