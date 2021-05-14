Police: 69-year-old pedestrian struck, killed by bicyclist in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a bicyclist in Manchester, New Hampshire on Thursday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash involving a pedestrian and a bicyclist at the intersection of Elm and Hanover streets around 7 p.m. determined the 69-year-old man was trying to cross Elm Street when he was hit by a 25-year-old man on a bicycle, according to Manchester police.

The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manchester Police Traffic Unit at 603-668-8711.

