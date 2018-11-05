BOSTON (WHDH) - A 7-Eleven employee used a trash barrel to defend himself from getting stabbed as a 14-year-old boy and an adult male tried robbing the store in Dorchester, Boston police said.

Officers responding to 187 East Cottage St. just after midnight spoke with an employee who said two male suspects entered the store and demanded cash from the register.

The victim refused, which allegedly prompted one of the suspects to throw a bottle of ice tea at his face.

The two suspects fled the store before re-entering and attempting to stab the employee’s coworker who was behind the counter, police said.

The coworker used a trash barrel to defend himself from the knife strikes, according to police.

Officers found the suspects, identified as 23-year-old Johenmie Garcia of Jamaica Plain and a 14-year-old male juvenile of Dorchester, and placed them under arrest.

Garcia was charged with assault with intent to murder, unarmed assault to rob, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and two counts of assault and battery on a police officer.

The juvenile was charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon and attempted armed robbery.

Both suspects are expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

