TOWNSEND, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after seven people were seriously injured in a two car head-on collision in Townsend Monday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a crash near 130 Main Street Monday evening found two cars had collided head-on, police said. First responders needed to used the jaws of life to remove two people from one of the cars, according to police.

One of the victims suffered a heart attack but was revived by first responders on site and flown to a local hospital, and a second victim was also medflighted. The remaining people were also taken to the hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

The road is expected to be closed for at least another hour while state police investigate the scene. No other information was immediately available.

