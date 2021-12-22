WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Six people were rushed to the hospital after a crash involving a van in Worcester on Wednesday.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Plantation Street near UMass Memorial Medical Center determined a van and a motor vehicle had collided, according to Worcester police.

Of the six people who were in the van, one was ejected from the vehicle. All were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the motor vehicle was also taken to the hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

