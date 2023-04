MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A child who was reported missing in Malden has been found, officials said. Police said Carter Morelli, 7, had not been seen since Thursday.

Malden police had asked for the public’s help Friday in a search for the missing 7-year-old boy.

UPDATE: Carter has been located safely. Thank you to our followers who shared this post for your attention to this matter. Has been located and confirm by law enforcement. — Malden Police (@MaldenPolice) April 29, 2023

