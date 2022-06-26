SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after pulling an unresponsive child from a pond in Sandwich Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a missing 7-year-old at Snake Pond Beach found the boy under the water and not breathing, police said. Bystanders performed CPR and first responders gave aid before the boy was taken to the hospital.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)