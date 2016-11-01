3 wanted for tying up 70-year-old woman, robbing Sterling home

STERLING, Mass. (WHDH) — Police are looking for three suspects wanted for tying up a 70-year-old woman in her house and robbing her before leaving with her car.

Police said the woman was at her home on Stephanie Anne Lane when three men with masks entered her home, bound her with tape in her bedroom and threatened her with a knife. The suspects allegedly searched the home and took at least $1,000 in cash from a safe. They also allegedly cut the house’s phone lines.

Police said the woman was able to free herself and called 911 when the suspects left her house just after 10 a.m. Tuesday. The woman was not physically injured.

The woman told police two of the suspects were wearing black masks and the third had a skeleton mask on. All three wore gloves. Police said the suspects fled the scene in the woman’s car, a 2004 black Cadillac DeVille. The car was found 7 miles from the house but the suspects are still on the loose.

Police do not believe this was a random attack but are unsure why the house was targeted. Anyone with any information on the suspects is asked to contact police immediately.

