MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - An elderly driver traveling the wrong way on a highway in Manchester, New Hampshire collided head-on with another vehicle Thursday night.

Troopers responding to a report of a wrong-way driver traveling southbound on Interstate 293 northbound around 9:30 p.m. soon learned that the suspect vehicle, a 2015 Subaru Legacy, had been involved in a crash, according to state police.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the Subaru, driven by 72-year-old Joseph Panish, of Littleton, Mass., had gotten onto I-293 north and exit 5, heading in the wrong direction when it crashed head-on into a 2003 Toyota Camry, driven by a 29-year-old Manchester woman, state police said.

Both drivers were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the crash, a third vehicle was struck by debris, rendering her vehicle inoperable.

This driver, identified as a 27-year-old Manchester woman, did not suffer any injuries but her vehicle had to be towed from the scene, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Timothy Whelan at 603-223-3849 or by email at Timothy.M.Whelan@dos.nh.gov.

