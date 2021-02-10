Police: 74-year-old woman struck boyfriend with hammer because he left television on

(WHDH) — A 74-year-old woman is facing criminal charges after police say she struck her boyfriend with a hammer because he left the television on during the night while she was trying to sleep.

Marilyn Ann Kepler, of Arizona, was arrested Monday on charges including aggravated assault and domestic violence, according to the Bullhead City Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a 74-year-old man who was being treated for head injuries at a local hospital learned that the victim had awoken to Kepler hitting him in the head with a hammer, police said.

The victim also noted that he had to convince Kepler to drive him to the hospital. As they arrived, Kepler allegedly pulled a gun on the man, but he was able to wrestle the weapon away and seek medical attention, police added.

Kepler was later arrested at her home.

An investigation remains ongoing.

