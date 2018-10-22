Police: 75-year-old woman shot grandson for putting cup of tea on table

(WHDH) — A 75-year-old woman is facing charges after police say she shot her grandson earlier this month after he put a cup of tea on her furniture.

Helen Lenoir Washington asked Minnesota police officers responding to her home in Brooklyn Center on Oct. 12 where the bullet struck her grandson and told them she did not deserve to go to jail, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

The victim, whose name was not released, told officers that his grandmother shot him in the thigh during an argument over why he placed his teacup on a wooden table.

A child who witnessed the incident told police that Washington dumped out the tea before leaving the room to retrieve a gun, the newspaper reports. When the victim returned with another cup of tea, Washington allegedly shot him once with a .38 Special.

Police found the loaded revolver at the scene, according to the newspaper.

Washington is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, jail records indicate. She was later released on bond.

Washington is slated to appear in court in December.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)