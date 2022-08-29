WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 79-year-old man from Tewksbury has died after being struck by a vehicle in Wilmington, according to police.

In a statement put out by Wilmington Police, the department said they, along with Wilmington Fire, were called to a parking lot on Lowell Street around 1:20 p.m. for a motor vehicle crash.

First responders there found a 79-year-old who was seriously injured after a driver allegedly struck him while pulling out of a parking spot.

The victim was reportedly awake and conscious as he was being put into an ambulance, after bystanders rushed to his side and tried to keep him comfortable while waiting for EMTs.

A witness who was in a vehicle that was also struck described to 7NEWs how the crash unfolded.

“We were sitting in there, waiting to back out also, when all of a sudden, her car slammed into ours from the back and hit (another), there was two cars,” the witness said. “And then we got out and we saw the man laying under our car.”

The victim’s wife was apparently walking close by at the time of the accident as well, but was not harmed.

In their statement, Wilmington Police said the driver of the vehicle, a 60-year-old woman from Reading, remained at the scene after the crash. No charges have been announced so far.

An investigation of the crash is still ongoing, with State Police’s accident reconstruction team called in to assist.

