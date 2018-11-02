Police: 8 arrested, hundreds of bags of heroin seized in massive Springfield drug bust

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Eight people were arrested and hundreds of bags of heroin were seized Thursday during a massive drug bust in Springfield, police said.

Detectives investigating drug transactions on Webster Street conducted two traffic stops, which yielded two arrests, 68 bags of heroin and $21,000 in cash, according to the Springfield Police Department.

The arrests led investigators to a nearby home, where a narcotics and tactical units executed a search warrant around 4 p.m.

Five people were arrested during the bust. A search of the home uncovered more than $13,000 in cash, more than 240 rounds of ammunition, more than 180 bags of heroin, five bags of crack cocaine, 415 grams of marijuana and two illegal and loaded firearms, police said.

The bust came after a month’s long investigation into illegal drug activity in the city.

A total of eight people were arrested in the bust. Their names and charges are as follows.

David Olivo, 27, Ricardo Olivera, 23, Angel Santiago, 21, Jean Carlos Santiago, 18, Natasha Lantigua, 21, are charged with:

• improper storage of a large capacity firearm (2 counts)

• possession of a high capacity feeding device (2 counts)

• possession of a firearm without a license (2 counts)

• possession of ammunition without a fid

• possession of a large capacity firearm in the commission of a crime (2 counts)

• distribution of a class a drug

• conspiracy to violate drug laws

• possession with the intent to distribute a class a drug

• possession with the intent to distribute a class d drug

• larceny under $1200

Kaseem Lomax, 37, is charged with:

• conspiracy to violate drug laws

• possession with the intent to distribute a class a drug

Christian Roman, 23, is charged with:

• conspiracy to violate drug laws

• possession with the intent to distribute a class a drug

Raphael Jorge, 26, is charged with:

• possession of a class A drug

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)