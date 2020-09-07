Police: 8 caught driving 100 mph, 51 cited for driving 90 mph on I-95 in NH over holiday weekend

GREENLAND, N.H. (WHDH) - Police cited eight people for speeding 100 mph or more on I-95 in New Hampshire over the holiday weekend — including one juvenile driving at 121 mph — as well as 51 people for speeding 90 mph or more, officials said.

Troopers cited three people for speeding 100 mph on Sunday, along with 18 people for speeding 90 mph or more. On Monday, they cited five people for speeding 100 mph and 33 people for topping 90 mph.

The following people were cited for speeding 100 mph or more and will appear in the the 10th Circuit Courts for Hampton District and Portsmouth District.

Aidan Tomaszewski, 18, Sterling (104mph)

Meisang Hong, 23, Brighton (100mph)

Hunter Graham, 19, Amesbury (100mph)

Jonathan Ross, 19, Lowell (112mph)

Maya McCabe, 20, Orono, Maine (106mph)

Katerin Henriquez Lopez, 24, Chelsea (100mph)

A juvenile (121mph)

Christopher Mahoney, 41, Peabody (105mph). Mahoney was also charged with road racing along with Joseph Santagata, 36, Warwick, Rhode Island (97mph).

