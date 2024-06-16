METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting incident in Methuen that left eight people injured, two of whom are in critical condition.

No additional information was immediately available.

A press conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m., according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

