Police: 8-month-old girl mauled to death by dog

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) – An 8-month-old baby girl was mauled to death Wednesday morning by a dog in Miramar, Florida.

Police responded to the 2400 block of Kingston Drive, where the child was fatally attacked by a dog.

The child was identified as Liana Valino.

The infant was being watched by a family member, and the parents were not home at the time, according to detectives.

“The child was in a bedroom, in a bouncy chair, and the grandmother was with the child,” said Miramar Police Officer Yessenia Diaz.

“It’s very difficult for the entire department,” Diaz added. “Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to the family.”

Neighbors in the community were stunned to find out what happened.

“Just to know that a baby, an innocent baby, died under those conditions is devastating,” said Jacki Knapp.

Brenda Villasin, the infant’s mother, said she dropped her daughter off at the home with her ex-husband and his mother prior to the tragic incident.

The mother was visibly distraught.

“She was the best thing to ever happen to me. She smiled every morning,” said Villasin. “She was my world.”

Villasin said she abruptly left work after hearing news that something happened to her daughter.

“When you get a call like that, you don’t ask questions, you just go,” said Villasin.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where officers and crime scene tape were seen at the house.

The family is confirmed to several dogs, all reported to be pit bull/Staffordshire Bull Terrier mixes.

All three dogs have been removed for evaluation.

Officials said it’s too early to tell what the outcome will be for the dog that fatally mauled the baby.

Police continue to investigate.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)