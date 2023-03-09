SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Eight people have been arrested in connection with a major drug trafficking ring in Hampden County, according to state police.

Police say an investigation that began last month resulted in the seizure of multiple kilograms of fentanyl and cocaine, three firearms, and more than $100,000 in suspected drug sale proceeds.

The drug trafficking ring was investigated by multiple police departments and state agencies, including the West Unit of the State Police Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction Enforcement Team (CINRET-West).

Officers seized approximately 9.5 kilograms of suspected cocaine, 2.3 kilograms of a narcotic packaged as heroin and determined to be fentanyl, 28 grams of suspected fentanyl pills, 18 pounds of marijuana, approximately $104,000 in cash, six motor vehicles, and three handguns.

“CINRET’s unique mission is to interdict large-scale drug trafficking organizations through long-term, complex investigations,” State Police Interim Colonel John Mawn Jr. said in a statement. “Dismantling these organizations that import death onto our streets is a priority of the Massachusetts State Police and our partner agencies.”

The eight arrests were made on various dates between Jan. 27 and Feb. 17, according to police. The suppliers were selling in the Springfield area.

