PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after three people, including an 8-year-old boy, were stabbed in Providence Tuesday night, according to police.

Investigators say the boy, a woman in her 70s, and a man in his 50s were all stabbed in an apartment on Reynolds Avenue.

Police say a 22-year-old man is in custody and the attack appears to be a domestic situation.

All the victims are in stable condition.

No additional information has been released.

