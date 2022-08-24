An 80-year-old woman was killed after a crash involving an SUV and a moped in Falmouth, according to officials.

Falmouth Police said officers and firefighters were called to Route 28A, also known as West Falmouth Highway, around 4 p.m. Wednesday, where a crash was reported by the intersection with Chapoquoit Road.

There, first responders found an SUV and moped-style scooter had apparently collided, killing the moped’s operator, described as being an 80-year-old woman from West Falmouth.

A State Police accident reconstruction team was later called in to help investigate.

No details were released on the condition of the SUV driver.

