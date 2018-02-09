Police: 80-year-old man dies following hit-and-run in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - An 80-year-old man died at the hospital following a hit-and-run incident.
Boston police said a driver of a dump truck struck the pedestrian at Massachusetts Avenue and Newbury Street just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
The driver kept going, but was later stopped by officers a short distance away, police reported.
It is unclear if the driver was cited.
This is a developing story; stay with 7News for updates.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)