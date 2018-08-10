Police: 80-year-old New Jersey man killed when motorcycle goes off Mass Pike

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An 80-year-old man from New Jersey died Friday morning when he lost control of his motorcycle and went off the highway in Newton, officials said.

Troopers responding to the Massachusetts Turnpike ramp to Interstate 95 at the Newton-Weston line found a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle that had veered off the highway, according to state police.

The Red Bank native, whose name was not made public, was taken to Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital in Newton, where he pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No additional details were available.

