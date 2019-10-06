Police: 83-year-old arrested after 76-year-old dies following assault at Haverhill nursing home

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - An octogenarian has been arrested in connection with the death of a 76-year-old man who died after being physically assaulted at a Haverhill nursing home Saturday evening, the Essex District Attorney’s office says.

Haverhill police responding to Oxford Manor on Main Street around 7:30 p.m. for a report of an assaultive patient at the facility found a 76-year-old male suffering from injuries as a result of a physical assault.

The male victim was transported to Holy Family Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Jose Veguilla, 83, was arrested and transported to Holy Family Hospital where he is undergoing an evaluation.

He is expected to be arraigned tomorrow pending the location.

No further information has been released.

